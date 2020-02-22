Dorman Products (DORM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

