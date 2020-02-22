Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) a €56.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.67 ($67.05).

CCAP stock opened at €42.05 ($48.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. Corestate Capital has a 1 year low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 1 year high of €43.15 ($50.17). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.12.

About Corestate Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

