Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €42.00 Price Target

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) received a €42.00 ($48.84) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Get Befesa alerts:

ETR BFSA opened at €31.55 ($36.69) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. Befesa has a 12-month low of €26.75 ($31.10) and a 12-month high of €40.70 ($47.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.46.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.