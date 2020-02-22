Independent Research Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.33 ($51.55).

ETR:1COV opened at €39.96 ($46.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is €39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.09. Covestro has a 12-month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 12-month high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

