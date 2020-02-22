Nord/LB Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.33 ($51.55).

1COV opened at €39.96 ($46.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a fifty-two week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €39.76 and its 200 day moving average is €42.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

