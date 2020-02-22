Nord/LB Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.33 ($51.55).

1COV opened at €39.96 ($46.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a fifty-two week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €39.76 and its 200 day moving average is €42.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sunrun Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Sunrun Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
InVitae Trading Down 13.4% Following Weak Earnings
InVitae Trading Down 13.4% Following Weak Earnings
Boston Beer Shares Down 7.6% on Insider Selling
Boston Beer Shares Down 7.6% on Insider Selling
Iamgold Stock Price Down 7.3% After Earnings Miss
Iamgold Stock Price Down 7.3% After Earnings Miss
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Trading 5.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Trading 5.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement
LendingClub Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
LendingClub Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report