Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.33 ($51.55).

ETR:1COV opened at €39.96 ($46.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a fifty-two week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

