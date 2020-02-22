Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €51.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.33 ($51.55).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €39.96 ($46.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.09. Covestro has a 52 week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52 week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

