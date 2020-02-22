Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €34.00 by Berenberg Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.33 ($51.55).

1COV stock opened at €39.96 ($46.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €39.76 and its 200 day moving average is €42.09. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

