Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €58.00 ($67.44) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.15% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.33 ($51.55).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €39.96 ($46.47) on Thursday. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

