Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €41.00 by Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.33 ($51.55).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €39.96 ($46.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Covestro has a 52-week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52-week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.09.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

