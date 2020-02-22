Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $94.23, but opened at $95.65. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eversource Energy shares last traded at $97.08, with a volume of 100,944 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

