Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.21, but opened at $43.30. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 166,615 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XEC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.