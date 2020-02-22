Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $14.20. Constellium shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 134,373 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTM. Benchmark began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

