Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $65.46, but opened at $64.17. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Zillow Group shares last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 96,390 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZG. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

