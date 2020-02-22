Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.12, but opened at $35.11. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fiverr International shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 16,388 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FVRR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Fiverr International by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,274 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 384,574 shares during the period. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $929.85 million and a P/E ratio of -28.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

