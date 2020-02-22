Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $6.97. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 101,815 shares changing hands.
The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.04 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNSL shares. Guggenheim set a $3.50 target price on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.
About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.
