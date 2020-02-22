Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $6.97. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 101,815 shares changing hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.04 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNSL shares. Guggenheim set a $3.50 target price on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 312.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

