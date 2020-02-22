Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) traded down 4.9% on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oil States International traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $9.59, 710,415 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 658,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

In other news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $674.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

