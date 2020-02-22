Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Up 14.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s share price shot up 14.9% during trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $107.00 price target on the stock. Stamps.com traded as high as $159.70 and last traded at $181.54, 3,787,203 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 925% from the average session volume of 369,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.99.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STMP. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

