The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 3966211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $256.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,545 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.