Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 282567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

HTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.07, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.