Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €78.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €78.70 ($91.51) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.32 ($93.40).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €75.68 ($88.00) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.83. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €76.68 ($89.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

