Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 9177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,574 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,545 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Service Co. International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after acquiring an additional 576,834 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Service Co. International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,473,000 after acquiring an additional 383,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,384,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

