Spectris (LON:SXS) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,011.20 ($39.61) and last traded at GBX 2,998 ($39.44), with a volume of 67682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,929 ($38.53).

The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) per share. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SXS shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spectris to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,682.50 ($35.29).

In other Spectris news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, with a total value of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,026,156.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,785.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,603.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78.

Spectris Company Profile (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

