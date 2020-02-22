SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $309.85 and last traded at $298.44, with a volume of 242017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 246.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,680 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 425,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,767 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 56,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

