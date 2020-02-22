HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 495529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in HMS by 5,809.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HMS by 456.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

