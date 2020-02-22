Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $181.99 and last traded at $179.13, with a volume of 2286431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.83.

The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $6,046,457. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,260,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $41,590,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company Company Profile (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

