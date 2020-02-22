Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $67.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ingevity traded as low as $54.75 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 14020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

In other Ingevity news, CFO John C. Fortson acquired 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingevity by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,090,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,264,000 after buying an additional 72,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after buying an additional 36,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after buying an additional 285,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ingevity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

