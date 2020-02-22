Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $105.39 and last traded at $105.22, with a volume of 17232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.09.

The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

