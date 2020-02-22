Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €81.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €81.00 ($94.19) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.32 ($93.40).

FME stock opened at €75.68 ($88.00) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.83. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €76.68 ($89.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

