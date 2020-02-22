National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 35139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NCMI. Wedbush boosted their target price on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 44.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National CineMedia by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

About National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.