Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €100.00 by Deutsche Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.32 ($93.40).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €75.68 ($88.00) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €76.68 ($89.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

