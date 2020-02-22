Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €80.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($95.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.32 ($93.40).

ETR FME opened at €75.68 ($88.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.83. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

