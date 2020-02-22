KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $78.50 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 68,512 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 32,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

