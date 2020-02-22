Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

AEIS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of AEIS opened at $66.76 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

