Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of WWW opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

