Cormark Comments on Americas Silver Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Americas Silver by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,848,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 108,067 shares in the last quarter.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

