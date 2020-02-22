Terex Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Terex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Terex by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,532 shares of company stock valued at $39,442 and sold 18,796 shares valued at $529,374. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.54%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

