Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

WLK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after buying an additional 1,982,920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,380,000 after buying an additional 834,793 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after buying an additional 268,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,528,000 after buying an additional 187,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 138,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 128,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

