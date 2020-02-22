Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TVTY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 35.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

