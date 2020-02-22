Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $6.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.11 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.55.

TD opened at C$75.77 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$71.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

