Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Decreased by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $140.61 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $182.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 148,087 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.93%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.