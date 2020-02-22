Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alexander’s, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexander’s in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $19.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.92 EPS.

Get Alexander's alerts:

NYSE:ALX opened at $314.10 on Friday. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $308.02 and a 12 month high of $394.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.82 and its 200-day moving average is $340.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,067,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.