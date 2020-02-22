Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.65.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 58.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,376,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,916,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,872,000 after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

