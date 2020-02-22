Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Issued By William Blair

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

NYSE CVNA opened at $110.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Carvana has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $115.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 516.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

