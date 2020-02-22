Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 199.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

