Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for bluebird bio Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Analysts at Svb Leerink cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.94) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.44). Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($15.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The business’s revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.72) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.23. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in bluebird bio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.