Brokers Offer Predictions for Amedisys Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMED. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.07.

AMED stock opened at $194.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 75,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $57,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $420,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

