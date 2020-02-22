Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Cormark boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2020 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CM. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $87.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0908 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

