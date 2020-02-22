Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for AtriCure Inc. Issued By Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AtriCure in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from to in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $351,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,219 shares of company stock worth $9,054,763. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.