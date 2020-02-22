Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.09.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $88.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.43. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.